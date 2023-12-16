Qatar: Football fans stand for Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of football fans gathered at the Education City Stadium in Qatar to show their support for Gaza.

As the sun set on a windy Friday evening at the former Qatar World Cup 2022 venue on the outskirts of the capital, Doha, fans dressed in Palestinian colours and waving the Palestinian flag flocked to the venue in high spirits.

The Stand with Palestine charity match was arranged by the Qatar Foundation. It was based on an initiative by a group of students hoping to raise money through ticket sales and create awareness about the situation in Gaza.

Source:Al Jazeera