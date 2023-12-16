Hadi Choopan in Arnold Classic 2024

SHAFAQNA- Arnold Classic is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 3, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio, USA.The men’s division will be held in 4 section: “Arnold classic, classical physics, disabled division and physics,” and prominent athletes of the world will participate in each category.

In the Arnold Classic section, Hadi Choopan, who recently won the second place of Mr. Olympia, has been invited, and he should compete with 12 athletes from different countries of the world, among them “Samson Dauda”, the champion of Arnold Classic 2023.

