Diplomats discuss strengthening of Iran & Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Diplomats of Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed plans to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Ali Baqiri and his Arab counterpart of Saudi Arabia Walid Abdulkarim al-Kheiji, met on Friday on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Joint Committee of Iran, China and Saudi Arabia in Beijing.

They discussed bilateral relations and the trend of cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh during this meeting the past nine months, underlines the need to continue high level consultations on topics of mutual interest and to improve cooperation.

Source: TASNIM

