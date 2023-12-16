English
Sheikh Meshaal named new Kuwait’s emir

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s crown prince , Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, 83, was named new emir.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Cabinet officially proclaimed Sheikh Meshal the country’s new emir. Under constitutional arrangements in Kuwait, the crown prince takes the reins of power when it is his turn.

The late emir, who just passed away at the age of 86, is set to be laid to rest on Sunday in ceremonies limited to close relatives. The Emiri Diwan, in a statement, said the ceremonies will take place at the Bilal ibn Rabah Mosque in Kuwait City.

Source: Anadolu Agency

