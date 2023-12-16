English
Al Jazeera: Houthis in Oman-mediated talks over Red Sea ‘operations’

SHAFAQNA- Yemeni Houthis in Oman-mediated talks over ‘operations’ in Red Sea, says Houthi spokesperson.

The spokesman said the Yemen-based group is engaged with “international parties” in the talks, without offering further information.

However, the Houthis said their vow to target commercial ships going to and coming from Israel via the Red Sea was not subject to negotiation unless Israel stops its “aggression” against Gaza and allows in more aid.

Nevertheless, spokesman Mohamed Abdel-Salam said that “any real steps” addressing towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “would contribute to reducing the escalation”.

Several of the top shipping companies have re-routed operations from the Red Sea, a move that could cause major disruption in global shipping.

Source:  Al Jazeera

Source:  Al Jazeera

