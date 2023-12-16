UN: Israel’s Strikes on Gaza hinder humanitarian work

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s Strikes on Gaza hinder the humanitarian work, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Saturday.

In an interview with the BBC News channel, Juliette Touma, the communications director at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said: “We cannot access those who need us most and fulfill our duties.”

She said that “imposed access restrictions, limited supplies and continued heavy bombardments prevent UNRWA’s ability to provide aid in.” “You can’t deliver aid under a sky full of airstrikes,” she added.

souece: Anadolu Agency

