SHAFAQNA- More than 8,000 people are missing amid Israeli Bombings, according to a senior Hamas official .

“The occupation has committed many massacres in the 71 days of war in Gaza. The aggression continues in the occupied West Bank where 300 deaths have been recorded since October 7,” Osama Hamdan said at press conference in Beirut, Lebanon.

He said 70 percent of the dead and missing are women and children.

Source:Al Jazeera