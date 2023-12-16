New discovery reveals history of Persepolis after Alexander the Great’s attacks

SHAFAQNA- Ahmad Ali Asadi, the head of the sixth season of exploration of waterways in the Persepolis, announced new details about the discovery of a human skeleton in the Persepolis.

According to Hamshahri Online, Ahmad Ali Asadi, the head of the sixth season of exploration of waterways in the Persepolis, said: twenty human skeletons including female, male and child skeletons have already been found in six seasons of archaeological exploration of waterways in the Persepolis.

By stating that the twentieth skeleton was found in previous days (December 2023) and in the sixth season of explorations, he explained: The gender of this skeleton and its date have not been determined yet.

Asadi continued: Experiments and studies on this skeleton still continue.

He added: The discovery of these human remnants can make clearer the history of the Persepolis after the destruction of Alexander the Great’s attacks.

Source: Hamshahri Online

