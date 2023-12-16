English
International Shia News Agency
CultureFeatured 3Other News

New discovery reveals history of Persepolis after Alexander the Great’s attacks

0
New discovery Persepolis

SHAFAQNA- Ahmad Ali Asadi, the head of the sixth season of exploration of waterways in the Persepolis, announced new details about the discovery of a human skeleton in the Persepolis.

According to Hamshahri Online, Ahmad Ali Asadi, the head of the sixth season of exploration of waterways in the Persepolis, said: twenty human skeletons including female, male and child skeletons have already been found in six seasons of archaeological exploration of waterways in the Persepolis.

By stating that the twentieth skeleton was found in previous days (December 2023) and in the sixth season of explorations, he explained: The gender of this skeleton and its date have not been determined yet.

Asadi continued: Experiments and studies on this skeleton still continue.

He added: The discovery of these human remnants can make clearer the history of the Persepolis after the destruction of Alexander the Great’s attacks.

Source: Hamshahri Online

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Tehran Derby Result Is 1-1 Draw

rahman samadreza

AFC Champion League: Qatar’s Al-Duhail defeated Iran’s Persepolis

rahman samadreza

Alireza Beiranvand’s apology to Cristiano Ronaldo

rahman samadreza

Iran: Gate dating back to Cyrus era found near Persepolis

asadian

Archaeological surveys of Persepolis completed

asadian

Golden Eagle international tourism train arrived at its first station of Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.