Fatimiyyah mourning ceremonies in Pakistan [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Shia communities in Pakistan mourned the martyrdom of the daughter of the Prophet, the honorable Fatimah al-Zahra (SA), shedding tears of grief in remembrance.

The cities of Pakistan, in commemoration of the days of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima (AS), embraced the atmosphere of it. The resonating sounds of eulogies from various religious gatherings and congregations across different regions of Pakistan reflect the heartfelt love and devotion of the Eastern neighbors to the Lady of wisdom and sophistication.

According to IRNA’s Sunday night report, millions of followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in both large and small cities of Pakistan, simultaneously with the second decade of Fatimiyyah, held mourning ceremonies and chest-beating in mosques and Hussainiyahs on the night of the martyrdom of Imam Ali’s daughter, Hazrat Fatimah al-Zahra (AS).

In Islamabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore, Quetta, and Hyderabad, adorned flags bearing the name of Fatima(AS) grace the surroundings, spreading benevolence and offerings. Simultaneously, with the arrival of the second decade of Fatimimiyyah, thousands of Shia Muslims from Pakistan travel to Iran, conducting mourning ceremonies in the sacred cities of Mashhad and Qom to observe the rituals of these days.

According to this report, throughout Pakistan, Shia Muslims will also mourn the tragic martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA) tomorrow, (on Monday). On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra, they express their grief by organizing mourning ceremonies, reciting elegies, and participating in chest-beating and chain-beating rituals in remembrance of the sorrowful events surrounding the Mother of the Sayyids, Hazrat Zahra.

Source: Irna

www.shafaqna.com