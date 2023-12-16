English
Iraqi Electoral Commission: Participation in special elections for provincial councils remarkable

SHAFAQNA- The Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq emphasized that the level of participation in the special elections for provincial councils in Iraq has been remarkable.

According to the official news agency of Iraq, Jumana Al-Ghalai, the spokesperson for the Independent Electoral Commission, stated that the participation rate in the special elections in the provinces is unprecedented, ranging between 70 to 80 percent.

She added that the election-related mechanisms successfully conducted the elections with high efficiency, with no disruptions, and there is no difference between electronic and manual vote counting.

Special voting for Iraq’s military and security forces for the provincial council elections began this morning (Saturday, December 16).

Source: Mideast

www.shafaqna.com

