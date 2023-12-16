Iran produces electronic vehicles

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for Transportation Industries Affairs said: Six automobile manufacturers of the country, including two large automobile manufacturers and automobile manufacturers of the private sector will produce electric vehicles in cooperation with Chinese companies in the 25-year strategic plan signed between Iran and China.

According to Tasnim, regarding the program of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade about electric vehicles, deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for Transportation Industries Affairs, Manouchehr Manteghi, maintained: not only our country but also different countries refer to China foe vehicle electrification and conclude technological contracts with Chinese companies. This is due to China’s privileged position in this scope.

He added: The strategy in the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has been compiled in two stages in order to make the electric vehicle industry competitive; the first step is to design programs for proper application of electric vehicles and use of their advantages to reduce fuel consumption and improve air pollution. What we should do at this stage is to create the required infrastructures for launching of the new product so that the new technology can be used with high efficiency.

Source: Eghtesadnews

