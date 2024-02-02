Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from perspective of Imam Ali (AS)

Shafaqna English- The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the perspective of Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS):

Amir Al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) speaks of the sacred existence of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his esteemed position:

“His station is the finest station, and his family is the noblest. He grew in the mine of nobility and health. Good-hearted souls became enamored with him, and all eyes turned towards him. By his existence, Allah (SWT) buried animosities and extinguished the fires of hatred. Through him, brothers and separated peers united. His words are a manifestation of truth, and his silence is a vivid language.’

Ali (AS) also states: ‘From the very first moment, Allah (SWT) appointed the mightiest angel from angels to guide the Prophet (PBUH) on the paths of nobility, righteousness, and good ethics.’

Ali (AS) further says: “‘Allah the Almighty sent him as a caller to the truth and a witness over the people’s deeds. He conveyed the messages of his Lord without neglect or brevity. He strove in the path of Allah (SWT) against God’s enemies without weakness or excuse. He is the Leader of the pious and the light for those who seek guidance.'”

“Asceticism and Piety of the Prophet (PBUH)

Imam Ali (AS) also mentions the asceticism and piety of the Prophet (PBUH): ‘He (The Prophet (PBUH)) considered the world small and insignificant in the eyes of others. He regarded it as humble and valueless in the eyes of others and knew that Allah (SWT) had distanced it from him out of respect for him, making it appear insignificant to others. The Prophet (PBUH) turned away from the world with his heart and preferred its adornments to be absent from his sight. He did not wish for its luxurious attire, nor did he desire to dwell in it. He made efforts to propagate decisive commands, cautioned the Islamic community with necessary warnings, invited people towards Paradise with glad tidings, and cautioned them against the Hellfire.”

“Courage of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

Imam Ali (AS) in one of his statements about the courage of the Messenger of Allah (SWT) in battles says: ‘When the battle intensified, and the enemy met the army, we sought refuge in the Messenger of Allah (SWT), and no one was closer to the enemy than him.’

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

Part of a series: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Facts

