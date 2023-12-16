Families of Israeli prisoners once again demonstrated in Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA- Following the publication of the recent message of Abu Obaidah, the spokesman of the Martyr Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, that the Zionist regime is playing with the lives of the Israelis, the families of the Israeli prisoners once again demonstrated in Tel Aviv.

According to IRNA from the Palestinian media, the families of the Palestinian prisoners have installed a clock in this demonstration that shows the days, hours, minutes and seconds since the start of the Zionist regime’s aggression on the Gaza Strip. In this gathering, they demanded an agreement with the resistance for the Zionist prisoners.

The Hebrew media reported that the families of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza have threatened the cabinet of the Israeli regime, if it does not reach an agreement for the exchange of prisoners, they will move their sit-in in front of the Ministry of War of this regime in Tel Aviv.

Abu Obaidah, the spokesman of the Martyr Ezzedine al-Qassam Battalions, the military branch of Hamas, emphasized on Saturday night that the enemy is still playing with the lives of its soldiers who are captive by the resistance and does not care about the feelings of their families.

Abu Obaidah added: The Zionist regime killed three of its captives yesterday and preferred their death to their release.

Source: Irna

