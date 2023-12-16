Sheikh Al-Khatib: “With demise of Emir of Kuwait, we lost defender of Arab-Islamic dialogue”

SHAFAQNA- Vice-President of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon expressed his condolences to the Arab and Islamic Ummah and the people of this country on the demise of the Emir of Kuwait.

According to Shafaqna Lebanon, Allamah Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib said: “We lost the defender of dialogue and cooperation between leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, agent of unity of the Ummah and the people’s movement and supporter of their issues with the death of the Emir of Kuwait”.

He added: Also by his death, we lost a leader who loves Lebanon and its people.

Sheikh Al-Khatib continued: Lebanon will not forget the role of Kuwait and its leaders in defending this country and supporting it in international circles.

