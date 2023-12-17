English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

Nature: Scientists are one step closer to unlocking potential of artificial DNA

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers are exploring how to add letters to the genetic alphabet to create never before seen proteins.

The genetic alphabet contains only four letters, which represent four nucleotides – the biochemical building blocks that make up all of DNA. Scientists have long wondered whether it would be possible to add more letters to this alphabet by creating entirely new nucleotides in the laboratory. However, the utility of this innovation depends on whether cells can actually recognize the artificial nucleotides and use them to make proteins.

Now researchers from the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California San Diego is one step closer to unlocking the potential of artificial DNA. Researchers have found that RNA polymerase, one of the most important enzymes involved in protein synthesis, can recognize and transcribe artificial base pairs in the same way as natural base pairs.

Results published December 12, 2023 in the Nature Communications journal, can help scientists develop new drugs by designing individual proteins.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Nature: Scientists identified a possible reason for extreme morning sickness

parniani

Nature: Self-copying RNA vaccine has achieved its first complete approval

parniani

Nature: What does the world’s most populous country expect from COP28?

parniani

Research: Fossil CO2 emissions at record high in 2023

parniani

Nature: Climate change is a significant threat to public health

parniani

Study on identical twins: Vegan diet enhances cardiovascular health in general

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.