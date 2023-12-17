Global Refugee Forum concluded with strong commitments-solutions to help refugees

SHAFAQNA- The Global Refugee Forum concluded with strong commitments and solutions to help people who have been forced to leave their homes.

UN’s Chief Guterres said on Friday (15 Dec. 2023), although many impoverished countries are providing refuge to refugees and demonstrating exceptional hospitality, the global community must exhibit increased solidarity to align with this generosity.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Global Refugee Forum, the Secretary General said: protecting and supporting these most vulnerable people is a “shared duty of humanity”.

He addressed the audience after three days of intense efforts aimed at discovering answers and forging alliances. During this period, various participants made commitments that could potentially create a powerful impact for the millions of people who have been displaced globally as “a bright burst of light”

Source: Reliefweb

