War against terrorism & political objectives

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Arsal Mir, Believers in revolutionary ideology want to abolish the system of exploitation of human beings, especially the downtrodden and downtrodden, which stands in the way of economic equality and freedom. The aim of their struggle is to end economic problems and ensure human dignity. On the other hand, terrorists are burning with hatred and revenge. Their aim is not to reform but to cool the fire of their hatred by spreading destruction and destruction. Instead of abolishing a system and replacing it with another system, they only want to spread chaos and fear in the society.

During the British rule, when we were subjugated, the colonial powers declared anyone who fought for freedom as a terrorist, but in the eyes of the local population, he was a freedom hero. After the colonial era, the rulers here deprived the people of economic freedom. They became the agents of the capitalist system and became rich while the problems of the poor people increased. In fact, when the colonial system ended, the line of disparity between the rich and the poor became more visible. When movements started in many parts of the world to overthrow such rulers, who were agents of the capitalist system, the card of religious terrorism was played to remedy this.

There is no doubt that Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, ISIS etc. are terrorist groups, but they too were created by the exploitative hand to achieve the goals of the ‘Great Game’. The purpose of their creation was also to suppress the genuine movements that were going against the remnants of the colonial system under their guise.

This is also a reality of the war against terrorism. Extremism, narrow-mindedness, fanaticism, reactionism and violence are being used by the colonial powers for their purposes. These groups are playing like puppets in the hands of the new world order, paving the way for those they pretend to be fighting against. Due to the actions of these groups, peace and stability have been destroyed in some parts of the world.

So, because of the so-called war, arms sales and drug trafficking ‘business’ is flourishing due to the chaos. Not a single country is suffering in this war, but humanity as a whole. There has probably never been a time in human history when the world was threatened by certain groups. However, after 9/11, this is what it looks like. Taking advantage of this war, the US and its allies have been forcing the world to buy more weapons.

It is important that peace-loving people of the world understand this agenda and see what role secret agencies, such as the CIA, have been playing in promoting extremism in different regions of the world. Many so-called religious groups that have gained power with the blessing of Western powers have been and are still fooling the people in the name of religion. In fact, they are the worst enemies of humanity and they have nothing to do with Islam or any other religion. They are spreading mischief in the world by taking funds from their foreign masters. The Holy Quran had informed about such rioters long ago.

“When they were asked not to spread mischief in the society, they replied that we are among the reformers.”

The Holy Quran warns against these people and calls them rioters.

American forces developed such a war frenzy after 9/11 that Macaulay’s advice was put into practice in his book ‘The Prince’; ‘A wise ruler makes enemies and then fights to destroy them. The aim is to suppress our people’. The US and its allies wanted and still want their forces to be present in oil-rich countries. So they created enemies and then drove the world into a frenzy of war to suppress them.

The rulers who came to power after the colonial era want to control the world. Therefore, they have created extremists and kept their grip on them under the guise of eliminating them. We should not forget that the war against terrorism actually has political objectives. It is meant to capture resources. Efforts are being made to overthrow the nationalist leaders and replace them with the so-called religious groups and then these groups protect the interests of their masters for their own interests.

Of course, America has the most formidable military machine in the world, so its ‘terror’ is the greatest. However, he used the weapon of religious extremism to defeat the Soviet Union, so he is well aware of its power. So no one should be under the illusion that the Soviet Union was destroyed by Jihad, or that Jihadists want to impose Islam. The game behind them is something else.

Today this weapon is being used in every part of the world. Sadly, many rulers also play into the hands of the same powers that have the weapon of religious extremism in their hands. In fact, we are faced with a very complicated situation.

The drone attacks in Pakistani territories, the violence, the disappearance of some people and then their finding in American jails and the open publicity of the violence against them were not without purpose. The CIA was on the one hand eliminating these created individuals and on the other hand creating other groups like them, giving them funds and weapons. It was a complex process that baffled the world. come on

. Even today, extremists are secretly funded so that Washington can keep pressure on Islamabad as well as Beijing. His eyes are undoubtedly on the resources found in Balochistan. We must therefore bear in mind that this war will not end anytime soon, as terrorism will continue to be justified by widening the gap between the financial resources of the wealthy and ordinary citizens in our region of the world. All this is happening according to a fixed agenda.

The solution to this problem is to create such economic harmony in the society that the powers of darkness lose any legitimacy. To win the current war we have to get to the root of it. Merely imposing some punishments does not end a terrorist movement.

