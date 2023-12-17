Palestine, hypocrisy and interests of international community

On the other hand, fifty more people have been martyred in the fresh attacks of the Israeli Air Force. According to the Wall Street Journal, the process of filling the Hamas tunnels with water will be completed in about two weeks.

In hindsight, the adoption of a cease-fire resolution in the General Assembly indicates that the majority of countries in the world are pro-Palestinian and wish to establish peace, not war, but more importantly, it is a ‘non- “Mandatory” is a resolution that does not have to be implemented, while the real significance is the Security Council, where the ceasefire resolution in Palestine has been vetoed.

It was determined that the United Nations Security Council has no longer become the guarantor of global security, but has become a battlefield for the political strategies of 5 countries. There is no doubt that in almost all the countries of the world, the people have risen up against the brutality and brutality of Israel and they are also seen protesting in the gathering of millions, but all this is war. Cannot bind Israel to the ban.

The events in Gaza have made the hypocrisy of the international community and European Union countries very clear, but the Western imperialism has remained completely silent on the massacre of innocent citizens and the violation of the rights of ‘small nations’.

All their good claims are just an excuse to hide their imperial interests. People in the West who sympathize with the Palestinian issue must understand that revolutionary struggle against their own ruling class can only contribute to the struggle of the Palestinian people. The working class itself will have to play a decisive role in ending its criminal ruling class.

If global hypocrisy ends, no one can stop Israel from being punished for war crimes, but the current situation is whether it is America, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada or any other country like them, they all have this hope from Tel Aviv. That he should abide by international humanitarian laws, but when he flouts these laws, they sit with their mouths full and say nothing. Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment is haunting Gaza day and night.

The principle of war is not to bomb civilian settlements, but this principle has nothing to do with Israel, which has bombed hospitals, mosques and churches, and residential buildings. Children are a particular target, as a result of which more or less 50 percent of the deaths in Gaza so far have been children.

It is clear that Tel Aviv wants to annihilate Gaza so that there is no resistance left and Gaza will be annexed by Israel and Jewish settlements will be settled very easily. To achieve this goal, he has paid special attention to suppressing sounds.

It is being reported in the news that even a number of the people of Israel are not happy with the treatment of Gaza and are criticizing their government, but their outrage is not getting a place in the media. Celebrities who have raised their voices in favor of Palestine are being harassed in one way or another. This series of forcefully silencing critical voices is not limited to Israel but extends to America.

There are many evidences of this. Not tolerating criticism of one’s “achievements” is as cowardly as killing children by either bombing or demolishing hospitals that provide them with medical care or not allowing medicine to reach them. Israel is currently doing all the bad things it can do and the international community is allowing it to do so. are It is this hypocrisy that is killing Gaza, in whole or in part.

The world is not doing justice to the oppressed Palestinian people and the occupying Israeli state. Israeli interests are being protected and Palestinians are being treated hypocritically. The oppressed are also the Palestinian people and conditions are being imposed on them by the world, and Israel enjoys all kinds of freedom around the world, while the citizens of Gaza are prohibited from leaving their own homes.

Israel is continuously bombing innocent Palestinians in front of the international community, killing them and destroying their properties, and the world does not see the oppression of Palestinians and the atrocities of Zionists. Destruction and destruction is a slap in the face of today’s civilized world….

In Gaza, mountains of cruelty broke down so much that the people of the whole world were forced to protest, but the Zionists still did not refrain from inhumane, immoral and criminal actions. Cruelty is increasing in Palestine with each passing day, but it is a pity that no concrete action has been taken by the Muslim Ummah of the Arab world and the OIC. The killing of Jews by Hitler during the Second World War. Presented in fictional style.

Thousands of poems, plays and novels were written and this event was given the name “Holocaust”. The dead in the Holocaust were so sanctified that anyone who spoke against them was considered a criminal. Not only was denial of the Holocaust made a crime, but the reduction of the six million number of “killed” described by Jews was also made a punishable crime. Several European journalists, writers and columnists were jailed simply for misrepresenting the number of Jews in the Holocaust.

Intellectuals who opened their mouths against the Holocaust were issued warrants not only at the national level, but at the global level, although the door of research is never closed in any other country, but it is also possible to research and freely express one’s opinion on the Holocaust. Punishment is considered a crime.

In many countries, strict legislation regarding the language barrier was introduced in connection with the Holocaust. About three dozen countries in Europe alone have laws regarding the Holocaust, under which negative expression of any kind about the Holocaust is a crime and punishable by imprisonment and fines.

The international community made tougher laws regarding the Holocaust, but no one bothered to ask whether there were six million Jews living in Germany at the time of the Second World War or not. And of those who settled, weren’t most of them deported on Hitler’s orders before the start of the Great War?

What can be more proof of the injustice of the international community than that, on the one hand, strict laws regarding the “legendary event” of the Jews are in force even after almost 500 years, but on the other hand, the Jews, who are bragging about their oppression, The holocaust of the oppressed Palestinians has been going on for over a century.

They are being oppressed, innocent Palestinians are being massacred by bombing, their houses are being demolished and their lands are being seized, even after all this, the international community is silent. But why?

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article