SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s late emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was laid to rest on Sunday at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery following a prayer service.

Sheikh Nawaf, whose casket was draped in Kuwait’s flag, was buried alongside his kin, after prayers at Bilal bin Rabah mosque.

The late Emir’s funeral was attended by members of the Al Sabah family and speaker of Kuwait’s parliament, according to state news agency KUNA.

Source: Arab News

