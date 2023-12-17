Has the United Nations reached its end?

The greatest flaw of the United Nations lies in its construction. Ostensibly it is a common forum of nations, where all states are equal, but in reality it is a World War II victors’ arrangement where, like George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’, some nations are slightly more equal.

The same error was in the League of Nations. Apparently it was also an international organization but the reality was that it was also an arrangement established by the victors of the First World War.

For this reason, the League of Nations also failed and this is the failure that has rendered the United Nations helpless and helpless.

The international law created under the management of these two institutions is also not international in its original state, it is mainly concerned with Western nations. The mutual agreements of these western nations were gradually called international law and more than two-thirds of the world had no role at all in the formation of this law.

One of the major problems of the United Nations is that this organization does not stand on the principle of justice and equality, but it is built on feudal lines like King Alfred’s ancient England.

The United Nations has divided the world into five major feudal lords and given them veto power.

In the General Assembly, all nations are equal as far as sayings are concerned, but in the Security Council where practical measures are to be taken, all are not equal. There the five world lords are more than equal and the rest of the world consists of their peasants.

The concept of peace and justice of the United Nations is not to establish a just system in the world, but its concept of peace and justice is to ensure that none of these five global landlords are confused. If these five forces do not collide, it is called world peace and security. Whether the rest of the world is bathed in blood does not matter.

Therefore, force cannot be used against any country until all these five countries agree. Even if one of these countries vetoes it, even if the whole world is on one side, even if the genocide continues in Palestine and even if the General Assembly keeps bringing resolutions again and again, the Security Council cannot use force.

The result is that the world system is running like the ancient feudal societies deprived of the rule of law. The United Nations and its law cannot be a support for any weak and subjugated country.

It is now safe for states to fall under the auspices of one of these five global overlords. If a country with veto power stands on its back, the United Nations and international law cannot harm you.

The Muslim world does not have veto power. Since the Muslim world was defeated in the First and Second World Wars, the question arises whether the deprivation of the veto by the Muslim world is a mere coincidence or there is some arrangement involved?

This weakness of its basic structure, the United Nations could have overcome by its behavior but it could not. If there is a case with a country like Iraq, it is trampled on the violation of two UN resolutions, and if it is related to a country like Israel, despite the violation of many resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council, no action can be taken against Israel. And the Secretary General of the United Nations becomes a picture of helplessness.

In the same way, the behavior of the Western nations themselves is that they take the UN regulations into consideration only where their interests require it. Where their interests demand something else, they not only flout UN rules but also find alternative ways. Acting through NATO, despite the supposed international power of the Security Council, and the FATF’s creation of a global financial system beyond the UN are signs of this alternative.

From the League of Nations to the United Nations, the ineffectiveness, one-sidedness, and contradictions of these two institutions mean that the world needs a new institution.

An organization which is not a club of the winners of the world war but a real representative organization of the United Nations, where there is no blind power of veto in the hands of some nations, but all nations have equal respect and respect and which is called “International Law”. It should not be a manifestation of any particular cultural and intellectual supremacy, rather it should be based on the collective wisdom of the whole world.

This mountain climbing is very difficult, but there will come a time when the world will have to pick up the axe.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article