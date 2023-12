SHAFAQNA- The ceremony of Fatimia and the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) that is held on 16 December 2023 at Hamburg Islamic Center (IZHamburg).



https://www.youtube.com/live/1SFz5uKgM_Y?si=LSsOjk9QasTnoFmV

