Gaza Strip: People are without home-food-water-medical supplies

humanitarian situation

SHAFAQNA- The humanitarian situation has become very desperate for the one million displaced Palestinians in Gaza who are becoming hungry, thirsty and traumatised as the war pounds on.

Whatever the amount of aid has been let in, it is not enough.
People are without anything – without a home, without access to food, without water and without medical supplies.

So the scenes at Rafah crossing are a natural response; when people starve to death, when they are hungry, this is what we will see happening.

People are trying to survive, they’re in survival mode right now.

France condemns Israeli air strike that killed “many civilians” in southern Gaza, including member of its foreign ministry.
Palestinian health officials call for “urgent probe” as witnesses say Israeli bulldozers crushed Palestinians in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at nearly 1,150.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

