International Shia News Agency
Al Jazeera: Hamas will not negotiate until Israel stops attacks

Hamas will not negotiate

SHAFAQNA- Hamas has reiterated its position of not engaging in prisoner negotiations until Israel Israel stops attacks.

“Hamas reaffirms its stance not to conduct any negotiations to exchange prisoners unless the Zionist aggression against our people stops once and for all,” the group said, adding that the message had been passed on to all mediators involved.

These comments come as Qatari and Israeli officials met over the weekend to explore possibilities over the resumption of talks for the release of those still held in Gaza.

Chances for a deal seem slim as the Israeli war cabinet made it clear that it has no intention to stop the fighting in the strip.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

