Silent march by British healthcare workers in support of Gaza

Silent march by British healthcare workers

SHAFAQNA- British health care workers in central London held a silent march Saturday in solidarity with the Gaza Strip to demand a cease-fire.

Protesters gathered outside of St. Thomas’ Hospital in a rally that was led by health care workers as more than 200 medical staff have been killed in the besieged enclave since the beginning of ongoing Israeli attacks.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said hospitals, doctors, ambulances and rescue teams that have been hit by Israel over the last two months were “deliberate” attacks.

“Because they know that our doctors are a lifeline for our society they want to make Gaza unlivable, lifeless because it is you will give life is you will protect life,” he told the crowd.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

