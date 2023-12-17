Study: Christmas dinner in UK costs 13% more this year

SHAFAQNA- The study shows that this year, a meal would cost £4.14 per person, as opposed to £3.67 in 2022.

Cited by The Guardian, an annual survey by Good Housekeeping magazine states that a Christmas dinner could cost households in the UK 13% more than last year, which means that a minimum of £33.08 ($42.30) will be needed to pay for feeding a family of eight people.

According to the analysis, carrots and Brussels sprouts show the most increase in price – more than 150% for each, because of bad weather and ill growing conditions. It is reported by retailers as well that broccoli and cauliflower are also affected. Parsnips have increased by 71% and potatoes by 45%.

Source: Al Mayadeen

