Japan-ASEAN to boost security ties

SHAFAQNA- Southeast Asian and Japanese leaders will agree to boost maritime security cooperation.

China claims almost the entire waterway, a vital trade corridor, and its increasingly aggressive behavior in disputed areas has riled nations across the region as well as Washington.

Close U.S. ally Japan, which also has competing territorial claims with China, is upping its military spending and has already boosted security cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, including with South Korea and Australia.

Japan on Wednesday expressed “serious concern” about “dangerous actions” after the latest tense confrontation between Philippine and Chinese vessels at flashpoint reefs that included a collision and Chinese ships shooting water cannon.

