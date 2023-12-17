Indonesia-Japan agree on removing more trade hurdles

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia and Japan have agreed on the removal of more trade hurdles, Indonesia’s foreign minister said.

Japan will allow greater access for Indonesian products by removing tariffs on processed fishery items, among other things. Two countries will also improve relations in the banking sector, Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement.

Both sides are looking for the amended Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA) to be implemented by the first quarter of 2024, though it still needs to be formally signed and ratified by their respective parliaments after legal checks, she added.

Source: The Asahi Shimbun

