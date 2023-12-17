Putin rejects Biden’s claims that Russia would attack NATO as absurd

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin rejected US President Joe Biden’s claims that Moscow may attack NATO as absurd and a figure of speech.

Russian President believes that US President “is aware of this, this is merely a figure of speech to support his incorrect strategy against Russia”

“This is absolutely absurd. I believe that President Biden is aware of this, this is merely a figure of speech to support his incorrect strategy against Russia,” he said in an interview with Rossiya-1 channel journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Source: TASS

