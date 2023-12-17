English
WHO: Emergency department at al-Shifa hospital ‘a blood bath

SHAFAQNA- The Al-Shifa Hospital’s emergency department in northern Gaza is “a blood bath”,   the WHO said on Sunday.

In a statement the WHO said that “tens of thousands of displaced people are using the hospital building and grounds for shelter”, and that there is “a severe shortage” of drinking water and food.

“The team described the emergency department as a ‘bloodbath’, with hundreds of injured patients inside, and new patients arriving every minute,” the organisation said, adding that “patients with trauma injuries were being sutured on the floor… (and) no pain management is available”.

Source:TRTWORLD

