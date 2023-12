SHAFAQNA- Lebanon on Sunday rescued over 50 migrants from a sinking boat off the country’s north coast.

The military obtained “information about a vessel that was sinking off the coast of Tripoli while it was being used for illegal people smuggling,” the army said in a statement, referring to a city in north Lebanon.

Naval forces were able to “rescue 51 people aboard, including two Palestinians and 49 Syrians,” the statement added.

Source:ARAB NEWS