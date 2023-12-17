Iran’s second gold medal in the Asian Powerlifting Championship

SHAFAQNA- In the ongoing 2023 Asia Championship powerlifting event held in Malaysia, Alireza Rezaei and Hossein Behbahani participated in the 105 kg category, competing against their opponents.

Alireza Rezaei won the gold medal in the squat with a record of 321.5 kg, breaking the Asian record. He also won a gold medal in the chest press with a weight of 205 kg. Rezaei also set a record of 285 kg in the deadlift, won the Asian gold medal with an overall record of 811.5 kg and stood on the first place in the 105 kg category.

Also, in this section, Hossein Behbahani finished with the records of 290 squats, 160 weight chest press, 310 weight deadlift and 760 weight overall. Behbahani won the Asian bronze medal in deadlift.

