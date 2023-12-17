English
France slams killing of its worker by Israeli attack in Gaza’s Rafah

SHAFAQNA- The French foreign ministry slammed killing of its worker by Israeli attack in Gaza’s Rafah.

“France condemns this bombing of a residential building which caused the death of many other civilians. We demand that all light be shed by the Israeli authorities on the circumstances of this bombing, as quickly as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The house was hit on Wednesday evening, killing the employee and 10 others who had been sheltering with colleagues and their family members in the residential location.

Source: France24

