SHAFAQNA- You are viewing the painting “Kausar” by Master Artist Mahmoud Farshchian which shows Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) on the Day of Judgment.

Technique of the work: This work is 80 x 100 cm with acrylic technique and was created in the style of painting in 2016.

The place where the work is kept: Astan Museum of Hazrat Imam Redha (AS)

