SHAFAQNA- In the 17th week of the English Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester United are facing each other tonight.

It is noticeable that Mohamed Salah has netted a total of 12 times in 12 matches for Liverpool when facing Manchester United.It is the highest number of goals he has ever scored against an opponent on behalf of his club, and the highest number of goals any Liverpool player has ever scored against the Red Devils.

Souce: Sky Sport

www.shafaqna.com