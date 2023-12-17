English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Pope denounces Israeli military attack on civilians in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis condemned an Israeli military attack on on civilians in Gaza.

At the Angelus prayer, the Pope said he continues to receive troubling news from Gaza, where “unarmed civilians are the targets of bombings and gunfire.”

Pope Francis condemned an attack on the compound of the Catholic parish, “where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick and have disabilities, and nuns.”

“A mother, Mrs. Nahida Khalil Anton, and her daughter, Samar Kamal Anton, were killed, and others were wounded by the shooters while they were going to the bathroom,” said the Pope.

“Some say, ‘This is terrorism. This is war.’ Yes, it is war. It is terrorism,” he said. “That is why the Scripture affirms that ‘God stops wars… breaks the bow, splinters the spear’ (Psalm 46:10). Let us pray to the Lord for peace.”

Source:Vatican News

 

Related posts

UN: Pregnant-breastfeeding women in Gaza face risk of death

nafiseh yazdani

Aid trucks enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

nasibeh yazdani

Al Jazeera: Israel-Hamas open to ceasefire

nafiseh yazdani

France slams killing of its worker by Israeli attack in Gaza’s Rafah

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza: At least 92 journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

nasibeh yazdani

WHO: Emergency department at al-Shifa hospital ‘a blood bath

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.