Al Jazeera: Israel-Hamas open to ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- Israel and Hamas are both open to a renewed ceasefire and prisoners release, although disagreements remain on how it would be implemented, according to two Egyptian security sources.

Hamas is insisting on setting the list of hostages to be released unilaterally, and is demanding that Israeli forces withdraw behind pre-determined lines, the sources told Reuters.

While Israel agreed on Hamas setting the list, the sources said it had asked for a timeline and to see the list in order to set the time and duration of the ceasefire. Israel refuses to withdraw, the sources added.

