SHAFAQNA- Aid trucks enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza on Sunday for the first time since the outbreak of the war.

The crossing had been closed after an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and aid was being delivered solely through Gaza’s Rafah crossing .

Two sources in the Egypt Red Crescent told Reuters that trucks were starting to enter on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom crossing on their way into Gaza. One said there were 79 trucks.

Source: ARAB NEWS