Iran-Syria sports agreements

SHAFAQNA SPORT- The sports agreement between Iran and Syria was signed on December 17 by the Minister of Sports and Youth of Iran and Samer Al-Khalil, the Minister of Economy of Syria.

The General Director of International Affairs at the Ministry of Sports and Youth acknowledged the significance of expanding international relations and promoting sports diplomacy as key strategies of the 13th government. He emphasized the importance of the recently signed sports agreement between Iran and Syria in supporting these goals.

According to Mohammad Hassan Taghizadeh’s statement to IRNA, the agreement covers multiple sports-related areas with the Syrian side. These include collaborative training camps, sports shows, the interchange of coaches and referees, as well as working together on the enhancement of sports facilities. And overall, he highlighted the growth of sports relationships.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com