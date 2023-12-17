UN: Pregnant-breastfeeding women in Gaza face risk of death

About 45,000 pregnant women and 68,000 breastfeeding women in the Gaza Strip face the risk of anaemia, bleeding and death, the United Nations Population Fund reported.In a post on X, the United Nations Population Fund said pregnant and lactating women are facing “severe food shortages” because of Israel’s siege and attacks.

“The severe food shortage in Gaza exposes pregnant and breastfeeding women to the risk of anaemia, preeclampsia, bleeding, and even death,” the post said.