SHAFAQNA- The hole above the Earth’s ozone layer on the Antarctic “will have adverse impacts on the Earth and human life,” an expert said.

The ozone layer acts as a natural shield, efficiently filtering harmful solar radiation, particularly ultraviolet (UV) rays. The hole’s size variability is influenced by a strong wind band around Antarctica, a result of Earth’s rotation and temperature differences. The band acts as a barrier, isolating air masses over polar latitudes.