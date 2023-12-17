Jordan Rejects existence of Persian Gulf ‘land bridge’ to Israel to bypass Houthis

SHAFAQNA- Jordan’s Ministries of Transport and Industry and Trade yesterday denied existence of ‘land bridge’ to Israel to bypass Houthis.

Jordan’s Petra News Agency, said that news being propagated by Israeli media and social media on an “alternative land bridge” to bring in shipments to Israel from the Red Sea through Dubai ports are “absolutely false.”

Government sources were quoted as saying: “Such claims are refuted and are publications intended to confuse the firm Jordanian position regarding what is happening in the Gaza Strip in terms of the brutal Israeli aggression.”

Source: Middle East Monitor

