Prisoners Authority: Female Gazan prisoners face inhumane conditions in Israeli prison

SHAFAQNA- Female Gazan prisoners particularly those arrested since October 7, are facing inhumane conditions in Israeli jails, the PLO Prisoners Authority revealed.

According to the Authority’s lawyers, incarcerated Palestinian women from Gaza are enduring torture and abuse from the first moment of arrest, including beatings, insults, strip searches, solitary confinement, and deprivation of basic rights.

All female prisoners from Gaza undergo degrading treatment, it added, including the confiscation of their clothes replaced with summer attire. They also face relentless physical assaults, insults, and verbal abuse.

Source: WAFA

