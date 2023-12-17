Liverpool vs Manchester United: Result of the match

SHAFAQNA SPORT- In the most important game of the 17th week of the English Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester United met at Anfield, Liverpool’s home stadium, and this game ended in a 0-0 draw.

According to Shafaqna, this highly physical game featured numerous collisions and resulted in a total of 8 yellow cards for players from both teams. Manchester United also received a red card. Despite multiple chances, neither team managed to score a goal, resulting in a draw and earning one point for each. Diego Dalot received two yellow cards towards the end of the match, resulting in his dismissal.

