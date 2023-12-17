English
Pakistan’s army chief-UN Secretary-General discuss concerns over Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York discuss concerns over Afghanistan.

Pakistan has also been alarmed by a sudden increase in militant attacks and is seeking international support to end “cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan,” Dawn newspaper reported.

Munir flew to New York from Washington early Friday after concluding the initial round of discussions with top US officials, including secretaries of state and defense, in Washington.

Source: Ariana News

