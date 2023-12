SHAFAQNA- 90 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Another missile attack on a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people, Hamas Aqsa radio said.

“We believe the number of dead people under the rubble is huge but there is no way to remove the rubble and recover them because of the intensity of Israeli fire,” he said by telephone.

Source: TRTWORLD