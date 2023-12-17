Ansarullah Spokesman: Yemeni operations widespread economic effects on Israel

SHAFAQNA- The head of Yemeni national negotiating delegation “Mohammad Abdel Salam” said Yemen’s position on Palestine arises from a religious, national and ethical principle.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Masirah wrote: “Mohammad Abdel Salam added that Yemen believes that Israel is a threat to nations and countries and is a real threat to the unity of the Islamic Ummah”.

He added: “Yemeni operations has a large economic effect on the Israeli enemy and is a way for reasoning of Islamic countries. Our goal is also to achieve the announced purposes, lift the siege of Gaza and stop aggression on it”.

By emphasizing that the issue of Palestine is not negotiable, he said we cannot accept what happens against the people of Gaza. Any action by Yemeni armed forces is related to lift the siege of Gaza and stop aggression on it.

Mohammad Abdel Salam said if you want to stop marine operations against the Israeli enemy, you should lift the siege of Gaza and bring food and medicine.

He stressed that the Red Sea is safe except for Israel-linked ships and we praise the position of Chinese company to stop sending its ships to Israeli ports.

Mohammad Abdel Salam pointed out that our operations just target Israeli ships connected to occupied ports.

