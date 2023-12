SHAFAQNA- Balram Shukla, the director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Iran believes that the role of Iran is observed everywhere in India.

He considers the Persian language as a gate to the past of India which is one of the nine classical languages in this country. He says that it has not been considered as a foreign language. Also, he says until we do not know Persian, we cannot recognize India and Indian languages well.

Source: ISNA

