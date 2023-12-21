Gaza: Israel unaware for years about existence of tunnel near barrier wall

SHAFAQNA- After approximately 70 days of ground warfare in Gaza, the Israeli army detected a tunnel 400 meters from the barrier wall. Surprisingly, this area, ostensibly under Israeli control, had not been cleared earlier.

Utilizing advanced technologies and collaboration between the air force and the engineering unit, the Israeli army discovered a large tunnel, 50 meters underground. The tunnel, about 400 meters long, featured electricity, telephone wiring, and multiple entry points at ground level. Published images suggest it can accommodate vehicle movement.

The Israeli army claims the tunnel employed sophisticated technologies, including smuggled drilling machines, overseen by Mohammad al-Sinwar, the brother of Yahya al-Sinwar.

Hebrew website labeled the discovery as a major failure for the Israeli army, emphasizing the unawareness of intelligence services about the tunnel’s existence for years.

Despite the Israeli army’s previous assertion of destroying all Hamas tunnels during Operation Guardian in 2021, this discovery contradicts those claims. The tunnel, with living spaces and water pumping pipes, operated covertly for an extended period, catching Israeli intelligence off guard.

Source: TASNIM

