Lebanese analyst: War against Gaza will completely change situation in Israel

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese analyst “Hassan Qablan” underscores Israel’s military incapacity in the Gaza conflict, highlighting the surprising strength of Gaza’s resistance.

Qablan, in a discussion with Shafqna Lebanon, emphasizes the successful performance of the resistance, particularly in Al-Shajaiyya and Khan Yunis. He contends that Israel’s military and political failure in this battle exposes a significant, ongoing problem.

Qablan predicts that navigating this issue will be challenging for Israel, potentially leading to political and military repercussions.

He suggests the possibility of early elections and the potential fallout for leaders in both the political and military establishments. The overall assessment is a forthcoming and complete change in Israel’s situation, with repercussions that undermine the previously boasted image of Israeli military invincibility.

Addressing the southern front in Lebanon, Qablan notes that the situation is currently managed under the rules set by the resistance, emphasizing efforts to deter conflict escalation. Concurrently, he highlights the political maneuvers of Western countries, pushing for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and exerting pressure on Lebanon to modify UNIFIL mission mandates.

Despite this pressure, the Lebanese government asserts its stance, refusing any amendments to Resolution 1701 or its annexes. Instead, it insists that Israel must first comply with Resolution 1705, involving the withdrawal from specified territories.

Qablan concludes by stating the unanimous Lebanese resolve not to concede to Israel what it could not achieve in the 2006 war, citing current political strategies and resilience.

Source: Shafaqna Persian