English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Chinese Ambassador to USA calls for inspiration from Ping-Pong Diplomacy

0
Ping-Pong Diplomacy

SHAFAQNA- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng emphasised the need for both nations to draw inspiration and wisdom from Ping-Pong Diplomacy over five decades ago.

In a speech at a recent event held by the Chinese Embassy in the United States to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy, Xie said the China-U.S. relationship today is again at a crossroads.

“We need to re-break the ice between our countries,” Xie said. “Since China and the United States managed to break the 22-year-long ice 52 years ago, we should have even greater confidence today to shake off the Cold War mentality, defy the ‘political correctness’, and leap across the trap of major-country conflict.”

Source: News.cn

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

China: Snow closes schools in Beijing

leila yazdani

China-Vietnam agree to build community with shared future

leila yazdani

China-Arab Broadcasting Cooperation Forum held in Hangzhou

leila yazdani

EU wants China to help sanction Russia

nafiseh yazdani

Eco-City has been made possible through joint efforts of China-Singapore

leila yazdani

China: State media make a sudden turn toward friendlier USA ties

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.