Chinese Ambassador to USA calls for inspiration from Ping-Pong Diplomacy

SHAFAQNA- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng emphasised the need for both nations to draw inspiration and wisdom from Ping-Pong Diplomacy over five decades ago.

In a speech at a recent event held by the Chinese Embassy in the United States to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy, Xie said the China-U.S. relationship today is again at a crossroads.

“We need to re-break the ice between our countries,” Xie said. “Since China and the United States managed to break the 22-year-long ice 52 years ago, we should have even greater confidence today to shake off the Cold War mentality, defy the ‘political correctness’, and leap across the trap of major-country conflict.”

Source: News.cn

